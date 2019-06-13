35th Annual Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion August 8 – 11, 2019

To learn more about the Reunion and register, visitvetsreunion.com

Registration:

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE NEBRASKA VIETNAM VETERANS REUNION TO ATTEND ANY EVENT! Please register by July 8, 2019.

Registration is $50.00 per Adult and $50.00 per Child. Late registration is $60.00 after July 8, 2019.

Each Registration includes: Thursday BBQ, Short Sleeved T-Shirt, Sunday Survivors Breakfast, Three (3) Evenings of Entertainment, Speakers, Workshops and Reunion Booklet.

Please see the Schedule Page for more information about the exciting activities scheduled for each day.

Hotel and Accommodations:

Call Reservation Desk at: 402-346-7600. Reference Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion to get our special room rate of $109.00 (plus tax) per night.

This hotel room rate includes:

(1) Free parking in the city garage connected directly to the West of the hotel.

PARKING TICKET MUST BE VALIDATED BY HOTEL FRONT DESK FOR FREE PARKING.

(2) Buffet breakfast each morning for hotel guests.

Vendors:

Commercial Booth fee: $100.00 for the entire weekend.

A limited number of tables are available and we have limited electricity available at the hotel.

Please Print, Complete and Mail the Vendor Registration Form with your Payment to:

Ron Haase – NVVR, 16626 Y Street, Omaha, NE 68135