38-Year-Old Lexington Man Arrested on Possession of Controlled Subtance

On Thursday, June 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m., investigators and officers of the Lexington Police Department conducted a delivery of 18 pounds of Khat, a scheduled one controlled substance.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was alerted to a large package being sent to an address in Lexington and forwarded the package to Homeland Security Agents. From there, agents assisted the Lexington Police Department and an inspector with the US Post Office in a controlled delivery.

38-year-old Yerrow Mohamed of Lexington was immediately taken into custody on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance after signing and receiving the package Thursday morning. Mohamed’s arraignment is set for 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 30.