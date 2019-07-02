Team Halo to Host Golf Tournament in Cozad

COZAD, NE – Non-profit organization Team Halo will host a golf tournament in Cozad, Nebraska at the Cozad Country Club on July 13, 2019.

Team Halo, in its fourth year of operation, is an organization with chapters in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, geared towards helping veterans who are retired or disabled. The organization takes veterans on hunting trips, covering all expenses for them and their families, whether it be fishing, turkey hunting, goose or duck hunting.

To help pay for those hunting trips, or even helping wounded veterans and their families, Team Halo holds fundraisers.

Among those fundraisers is the golf tournament in Cozad in conjunction with Cozad’s Bands Brews & BBQ’s. The 2nd annual tournament will be a four person scramble, $50 per person, $200 per team with registration at 8 AM and a shotgun start at 10 AM.

Participants have an opportunity to win a raffle for Kansas City Royals tickets to any home game through September 9, 2019. Omaha Chaser tickets will be given away to some lucky recipients as door prizes. Bosselman’s and National Wild Turkey Federation have provided door prizes as well.

If you are interested in registering or want more information call or text Greg Tetley at (308) 655 – 0293 or email gtetley@hotmail.com.

Businesses also still have a chance to sponsor a hole on the golf course. All hole sponsorship funds will go directly to veterans and their families as well as all expenses paid hunting trips with Team Halo.