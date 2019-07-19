Dawson Area Development to Bring Mobile Learning Unit to Area Schools

LEXINGTON, NE – Students in Dawson County as well as Elwood and Eustis-Farnam will have an addition to their learning techniques this coming fall.

Dawson Area Development (D.A.D) is making a Mobile Unit called a “Makerspace” where students can learn numerous different trades.

Makerspace will be rotated between each school during the academic year.

The idea of the Makerspace originated from Dawson Public Power District and it’s sponsors. They created a mobile stem lab called the “Mid-Nebraska Makerspace Lab” which will be used in all ESU#10 service territory, a 10-county area.

D.A.D wanted to make one of their own so Dawson County plus Elwood and Eustis-Farnam schools had more access and geared towards some other trades the mobile stem lab wouldn’t.

“The type of equipment that’s in here (makerspace) is everything that’s going to more education al. There’s going to be some robotics…critical thinking, troubleshooting, getting used to working with their hands and equipment,” says D.A.D Executive Director Andrea McClintic.

McClintic also mentions there will be equipment added to the mobile unit geared more toward production. That may include a vinyl cutter, 3D printers and a laser cutter (unique to D.A.D’s makerspace).

Not only is this mobile unit available to schools, the public will have access to it when schools are on breaks. McClintic says the Makerspace will be located in the D.A.D offices at the Opportunity Center in Lexington.

To find more information on D.A.D’s Makerspace and to follow along as it progresses follow them on facebook: Dawson Area Development.