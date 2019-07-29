West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes in Phelps County

Holdrege, NE – Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reported Monday, July 29, that mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus have been found in Phelps County.

Due to the recent flooding there is an extremely high amount of mosquitoes in Nebraska. Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit West Nile Virus, the only proven method to prevent the virus is to protect yourself from being bitten by all mosquitoes according to TRPHD Health Educator Katie Mulligan.

If a person is infected by West Nile virus, it may cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms usually last a few days. A few people will develop severe illness and may have high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These problems may last several weeks and you should seek medical attention.

For more information, call Two Rivers Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org

