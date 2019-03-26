3rd Largest Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Drawing

Nebraska Lottery Encourages Players to Play Responsibly

Lincoln, NE – March 25, 2019 – A string of drawings without a jackpot winner have grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to $750 million for the Wednesday drawing. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $10 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 25 consecutive Powerball drawings since December 29 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing to $750 million or $465.5 million with the cash option selected. This is the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high Powerball jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling please call the Nebraska Problem Gambling Help Line toll free at 833-BETOVER (238-6837).

Ten jackpots ranging from $2.5 million to $365 million have been won in Nebraska since the Nebraska Lottery began offering Powerball in July of 1994. The largest Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million jackpot.

Powerball jackpot winners have two options for collecting their payment: 30 annuity payments or one cash payment at present value. The annuity option provides annual payments that increase each year. The present cash value is less than the advertised jackpot, which is based on the 29-year annuity option. Winning Powerball numbers are announced every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Central Time and posted at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $717 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.