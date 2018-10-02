class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338517 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
4 finalists submitted to replace Nebraska judge who died

BY Associated Press | October 2, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A state nominating commission has submitted four finalists to Gov. Pete Ricketts to replace a Nebraska district court judge who died.

The finalists are seeking to replace the late Douglas County District Judge Mark Ashford, who died Aug. 1 after suffering a stroke.

The finalists are Patrick R. Guinan, Thomas K. Harmon, James M. Masteller and Andrew J. Wilson, all of Omaha. Guinan and Wilson are private practice attorneys. Harmon is a county judge, and Masteller is a prosecutor in the Douglas County attorney’s office.
The 66-year-old Ashford was the brother of former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, of Omaha.

The finalist who is chosen will serve in the Fourth Judicial District, which is Douglas County.

