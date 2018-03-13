4 finalists submitted to Ricketts for Nebraska Supreme Court

Lincoln, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has received four finalists to fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Supreme Court, 4th District sent the governor four names Monday that he can consider.

The candidates are Christine P. Costantakos, Jonathan J. Papik and John A. Svoboda, all of Omaha; and Cathy S. Trent-Vilim of La Vista.

The 4th Judicial District consists of portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties. The vacancy is due to the resignation of former Nebraska Supreme Court Judge Max Kelch.

Kelch resigned on Feb. 15 after less than two years on the high court. Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha is seeking to have Kelch disbarred after Kelch was named in a judicial ethics complaint, which has remained confidential.