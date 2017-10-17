4 former Chadron State wrestlers arrested in hazing case

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 17, 2017
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) – Four former Chadron State College wrestlers have been arrested on charges of hazing and assault.

Court records say the four are 24-year-old Luke Zeiger, 21-year-old Chance Helmick, 22-year-old Cooper Cogdill and 21-year-old William Cogdill. Court records don’t list attorneys for any of them.

School officials say the four are no longer enrolled.

Court records say the four participated last month in initiation rites for incoming members of the wrestling team. The records say the initiates were not forced to participate. Those who did snorted salt, took drinks of liquor or some other liquid and then were punched in their faces or necks.

