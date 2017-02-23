4-H Clover Chase Scavenger Hunt begins March 1st

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 23, 2017 – Nebraska 4-H youth and volunteers in all 93 counties are invited to participate in the 4-H Clover Chase scavenger hunt, part of the Nebraska 150 celebration.

The event, which runs from March 1 through Aug. 15, was developed by Nebraska Extension 4-H Youth Development in partnership with the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.

“This interactive scavenger hunt will encourage a connection to Nebraska’s history and heritage while fostering a spirit of community involvement and enrichment,” said Megan Burda, extension educator in York County. “The most exciting part is that we will get to see Nebraska through the eyes of 4-H youth.”

Participants will begin by downloading a free app that contains a list of more than 25 challenges, such as taking a photo of a local celebrity, leading industry or the tallest building in a county. Participants can submit photos to be displayed during the 2017 Nebraska State Fair using #NE4HChase on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Participants have 150 days to complete the chase. Those who do will receive a commemorative water bottle and be entered into a drawing for a drone with video capability. The county extension office with the highest percentage of participation will win a free National Youth Science Day kit.

For more information on the 4-H Clover Chase, contact Burda at 402-362-5508 or megan.burda@unl.edu, or visit http://4h.unl.edu/clover-chase. For more information on Nebraska 4-H, visit http://www.4h.unl.edu.