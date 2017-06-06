class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240466 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
4 staffers attacked at Lincoln prison, spokeswoman says | KRVN Radio

4 staffers attacked at Lincoln prison, spokeswoman says

BY Associated Press | June 6, 2017
Home News Regional News
4 staffers attacked at Lincoln prison, spokeswoman says

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say four prison workers were briefly hospitalized after inmate attacks at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Nebraska Correctional Services Department spokeswoman Cara Wilwerding said Monday the first attack occurred Saturday around 7:20 p.m. when a prisoner refused to return to his cell and hit a staffer. Another staffer was soon struck.

Later Saturday two more staffers were attacked when they responded to an inmate who needed medical attention.

Wilwerding says all four staffers were released soon after treatment at a Lincoln hospital.

Saturday’s disturbance was at least the sixth reported serious assault of Nebraska prison staffers this year. Authorities also say three inmates have died this year at the hands of other prisoners, including two during the March 2 uprising at the Tecumseh prison.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments