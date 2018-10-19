DC Clerk says 400 vote early

Lexington, Neb. — Today (Friday), October 19, is the last day to register online, by mail or in another location, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, and still be able to vote in Nebraska’s November 6 election.

It’s also the final day a person acting on behalf of another voter can bring that person’s registration into a county election office. Voter registrations by mail must be postmarked today (Friday) and online registrations must be completed by midnight. People can still register in person at their county election office until Friday, October 26 at 6 p.m. It’s also the last day to mail out early voting ballots.

Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky says about 400 people have taken advantage of early voting in the upcoming election. By comparison, 677 people took advantage of early voting in the 2014 general election. But Zlatkovsky points out early voting is possible for over two more weeks.

Zlatkovsky says Monday, November 5, is the last day for early voting in the Clerk’s office. And all early voting ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, November 6, either by mail, or by agent.

Zlatkovsky says interest in the general election is being driven by statewide races. Those include the U.S. Senate, 3rd District Representative in Congress, Governor and Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Initiative 427, which proposes expansion of Medicaid eligibility. Zlatkovsky points out that she has pamphlets in her office, in Spanish and English, explaining Initiative 427.

Zlatkovsky says her office received 42 registrations to vote yesterday (Thursday), October 18, mostly because the person had changed addresses.