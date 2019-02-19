class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366950 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
43 pounds of marijuana confiscated near Lexington | KRVN Radio

43 pounds of marijuana confiscated near Lexington

BY RRN | February 19, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
43 pounds of marijuana confiscated near Lexington
Courtesy/Dawson Conty Sheriff's Office. Mary'O Darnell Bell-paige.

Lexington, Neb. — 43 pounds of suspected marijuana were seized shortly after 2 a.m. near Lexington during a routine traffic stop. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a white van after the driver exited Interstate 80 at the Lexington I- 80 Interchange and headed east on the exit ramp. The driver was stopped after the he did not obey the stop sign before entering US Highway 283.

The deputy detected the odor of “burnt” marijuana and had probable cause to search the vehicle. One person was arrested. The marijuana was contained in sealed bags under a bed. 34 year old Mary’O Darnell Bell-Paige of Winston Salem, North Carolina was arrested. Bell-Paige was booked on two felonies: Distribution of a Hallucinogen and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments