43 pounds of marijuana confiscated near Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — 43 pounds of suspected marijuana were seized shortly after 2 a.m. near Lexington during a routine traffic stop. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a white van after the driver exited Interstate 80 at the Lexington I- 80 Interchange and headed east on the exit ramp. The driver was stopped after the he did not obey the stop sign before entering US Highway 283.

The deputy detected the odor of “burnt” marijuana and had probable cause to search the vehicle. One person was arrested. The marijuana was contained in sealed bags under a bed. 34 year old Mary’O Darnell Bell-Paige of Winston Salem, North Carolina was arrested. Bell-Paige was booked on two felonies: Distribution of a Hallucinogen and Possession with Intent to Deliver.