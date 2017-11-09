48 pounds of marijuana seized in Dawson County stop

A Nebraska State Trooper’s routine stop of an eastbound 2008 GMC Canyon pickup on Interstate 80 in Dawson County for a headlight violation became more than that…a lot more…48 pounds of suspected marijuana to be exact. The stop was made Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. about 1 mile east of the Cozad I-80 interchange.

The Trooper’s nose detected a smell of marijuana so he searched the vehicle and found the pungent pot in five large black trash bags under a sheet of plywood in the truck bed. The Trooper tore open one of the bags and found several large bags of marijuana.

The Trooper later conducted a further search of the vehicle and found more marijuana behind the driver seat and drug paraphernalia in a mason jar. The substance in the jar field-tested positive for marijuana.

60 year old Curtis Dixon of Redding, California was lodged in the Dawson County Jail where he was booked on drug possession charges.

Dixon was arraigned Thursday in Dawson County Court on a charge of Possession Of A Controlled Substance With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, a Class IIA (2-A) Felony.

His preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 20 at 3:15 p.m. The public defender was appointed to represent him.

County Judge Jeffrey Wightman set Dixon’s bond at $250,000, 10 percent.