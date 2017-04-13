5 people accused of dumping tires in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have cited five people accused of dumping about 800 tires in Lancaster County since last summer.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says the five were cited for misdemeanor littering. Wagner says one of them, 27-year-old Shawn Ryan, is accused of paying the four others to take the tires from his Lincoln shop, 24hr Tires. Ryan declined to comment Wednesday.

The tires were dumped at one spot 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Lincoln and another spot just south of Lincoln Airport. Wagner estimates that it will cost around $5,000 to remove the tires.