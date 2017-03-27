5 pounds of meth seized by Seward authorities

SEWARD – Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies seized over 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine on Interstate 80 near mile marker 379. A Seward County Deputy originally made contact with an Arizona male to assist the motorist at a closed gas station. The Deputy was contacted by Omaha Police Detectives and given information on an active case they were working against the male and a female from Omaha who was to be traveling with the male in a different vehicle.

Both parties, identified as Rigoberto Cervantes (AZ) and Gabriella Gonzales (NE), were located at the Speedee Mart on Interstate 80. Cervantes consented to a search of his vehicle. During the search, Deputies located over 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. Deputies also located smaller amounts of personal use methamphetamines belonging to Gonzales. Further investigation revealed that the couple had picked up the narcotics in Scottsdale, AZ for delivery and distribution in Omaha.

Cervantes was arrested and lodged at the Seward County Jail for Possession of Controlled Substances with the Intent to Deliver. Gonzales was arrested and lodged for Possession of Controlled Substances with the Intent to Deliver as well. Additional charges are pending.