54-year-old Columbus woman killed in collision with train

BY Associated Press | June 22, 2018
NORTH BEND, Neb. – Eastern Nebraska officials say a Columbus woman has died after her vehicle hit a train at a railroad crossing.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tells the Fremont Tribune that 54-year-old Debra Kessler was traveling northbound on a county road around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her minivan and the train collided at a crossing about three miles west of North Bend.

Firefighters removed Kessler from the van, and she was flown by a medical helicopter to a Fremont hospital, where she later died.

Officials say Kessler was alone in her vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

