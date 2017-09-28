5th Annual Team Jack Radiothon presented by the Home Agency raises nearly $90,000

Lincoln, Nebr. — On Thursday, September 14 generous hearts from across the state came together to raise nearly $90,000 for pediatric brain cancer research. The 5th Annual Team Jack Radiothon presented by The Home Agency, held in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska Student Union.

Radio partners KLIN of Lincoln, News Channel Nebraska of Norfolk, WOW FM Lincoln’s Classic Hits, KSID in Sidney, KBRX in O’Neill, along with over 20 radio stations across the state are encouraged listeners to tune in on September 14 from 7 AM to 6 PM (CST).

The Home Agency not only sponsored the event but answered phones and sold Team Jack apparel. In addition, the phone bank was powered by Applied Connective of Albion and Clearfly. We are so thankful for their continued support of our cause.

“It gives our family as well as all our staff that helped with the Radiothon great pleasure knowing with the money raised on that day will help in the long run. We listen to all the kids talking on the radio about their illness and you ask yourself, why does it have to be that way? Well, maybe someday it won’t,” said Jim Baldonado, President of The Home Agency. “I really enjoyed listening to all the kids’ stories and then listening to the phones start to ring as that is exactly what happened. And watching the dollars keep coming in and at the end of the day knowing all the hard work was for a great cause.”

Among this year’s program highlights were over 35 local families impacted by pediatric brain cancer who shared their journey and experience with listeners. In addition, Actor & Comedian, Larry the Cable Guy stopped by for a live interview and donated $5,000 from the Git-R-Done Foundation. Other program highpoints were celebrity interviews with New England Patriot, Rex Burkhead, Renowned Sportscaster, Dick Vitale, Hall of Fame quarterback, Jim Kelly, Washington Redskin, Spencer Long, and many more.

Over the past five years, this event has raised over $300,000 for pediatric brain cancer research. This is event isn’t possible without the support of individuals across the state. A special thank you to The Home Agency and all of you for listening and donating. Visit www.TeamJackFoundation.org for more details on the event.

About the Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s primary focus is to raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research. Childhood brain cancer affects nearly 4,600 children each year, making it the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year, less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, even less than this is spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised nearly $4 million for pediatric brain cancer research. For every dollar donated to Team Jack, nearly 90% goes directly to research. The funding is currently fueling five research projects nationwide. The Team Jack Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.