5th Dawson County Hero Flight Sendoff

Lexington, Neb. — The 5th Dawson County Area Hero Flight brought together 21 veterans with different backgrounds, but by the time the trip is over, they’ll have had the common experience of traveling to Washington, D.C. to view military memorials and other sights. The veterans left the Heartland Museum in Lexington, Wednesday, September 26, following a lunch and program. The veterans and their escorts are to return late Saturday, September 29. Daniel Nichols of Overton is one of the veterans taking part in the trip. Nichols became emotional when he heard students from Sandoz Elementary School’s honor choir sing for the departing veterans….

Nichols served in the U.S. Army from 1970-73. He was stationed in Vietnam for part of that time doing aircraft repair and performing guard duties. He says he’s never seen the memorials up close and feels very privileged to be going on the trip.

One of the crew members for the fifth Dawson County Area Hero Flight is former KRVN Music Director and Radio Personality Don Colvin who was in the U.S. Army from 1967-73. Colvin was sent to Germany where he was assigned to be in the Military Police Officer. Colvin is looking forward to the trip and seeing the war memorials. One in particular…

Colvin says the trip will really be special because he’s never seen the memorials in person.

The crew was scheduled to fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington D.C. where they will visit the various memorials, including the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

Dawson County Area Hero Flight (DCHF) is organized for the sole purpose of honoring American Veterans for all of their sacrifices and service above self. The mission is to honor veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. and enabling them to visit THEIR memorials.

During past flights, Nebraska elected officials met the crew at the U.S. Capital. The Hero Flight concept began locally in Custer County and was adopted by Dick Pierce of Miller for nearly a dozen Buffalo County flights. Pierce helped get the Dawson County effort off the ground.

Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations. For more information, or to donate, visit: http://www.dcheroflight.org/

