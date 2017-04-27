6 students cited for LSD at southeast Nebraska high school

SYRACUSE, Neb. – Authorities say six students have been cited for possessing LSD at a high school in southeast Nebraska.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies confiscated LSD found Monday inside Syracuse High School and cited the students.

One of the teenagers also was cited for delivery of narcotics and delivery of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and another was cited for aiding and abetting the sale of drugs.

None of the students was taken into custody. School officials had reported to the Sheriff’s Office their suspicions about the drug activity.