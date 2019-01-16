(AUDIO) $600,000 worth of marijuana seized in York County

HENDERSON, Neb. – Two California men have been lodged in the York County jail after deputies found $600,000 worth of marijuana in their vehicle.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on an eastbound white Chevy Suburban near mile-marker 345 for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the two occupants, John Coleman and George Lewis, the deputy observed indicators of criminal activity.

York County Sheriff’s Lieutenant, Josh Gillespie, details the seizure.

Both Coleman and Lewis were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana more than one pound, and no drug tax stamp.