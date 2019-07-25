7-year-old girl electrocuted on south-central Nebraska farm

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 7-year-old girl has been electrocuted and her 5-year-old brother injured on their grandparents’ farm north of Elm Creek.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office tells the Kearney Hub that the children were playing near a trailer on the property Tuesday afternoon that officials later determined held a fuel barrel with a faulty electrical connection. Sheriff’s Capt. Bob Anderson told the newspaper he could not say how the children came in contact with the electrical current.

Anderson says the girl, Aubree Hubbard, was found unresponsive and died at the scene. Her younger brother was taken to a Kearney hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A GoFundMe account has been established. Click here.