71st Annual Cattlemen’s Banquet for the York-Hamilton Cattlemen set for January 29th

YORK, Neb. – The 71st Annual Cattlemen’s Banquet for the York-Hamilton Cattlemen is set for Tuesday January 29, 2019 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

Dave Thorell, a regionally known speaker, avid agriculture advocate, humorist, story teller and was the voice of Agriculture News for over forty years on KRVN Radio, will be the featured entertainment for the evening. Dave Thorell, from Loomis Nebraska, is a member of the Nebraska Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame for his work with agricultural news.

During the banquet Allen Roehrs of Bradshaw and Rich Person of

Hordville will be recognized for their contributions to the area livestock industry and the Cattlemen’s Association.

Kim Siebert, York-Hamilton Cattlemen’s President, reported the

evening starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by a Prime Rib meal at 7:00 p.m. and evenings entertainment.

Tickets for the Cattlemen’s Banquet are still available at $25 per person.