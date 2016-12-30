8 Nebraska teens fired and charged after stealing from work

class="single single-post postid-205238 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 30, 2016
HASTINGS, Neb. – Eight Nebraska teenagers are facing theft charges because police say they worked together to steal more than $1,700 in merchandise from the Wal-Mart where they worked as cashiers.

The Grand Island Independent reports tickets were handed out to the suspects after a Hastings Police detective spent Wednesday at the store.

Hastings Police Sgt. Brian Hessler says the teens would go to a checkout line manned by one of the other people in the group, and that cashier would either void the item or just pretend to scan it.

A Wal-Mart spokeswoman says all eight teens were fired after the investigation.

The suspects include an 18-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, four 17-year-old boys and two 17-year-old girls. All are from Hastings.

