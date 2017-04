LINCOLN, Neb. — Authorities say eight people have been arrested with guns and drugs in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Federal prosecutors say several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were found during 11 searches conducted Monday. Authorities declined to provide any names until indictments are unsealed.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that four people were arrested on federal charges and the remainder on state charges.

Ten law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.