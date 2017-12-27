(VIDEO) 9 taken to hospital after eastern Nebraska house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital after an eastern Nebraska house fire.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that none of the people had life-threatening injuries. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battallion Chief Jeremy Gegg says firefighters responded to the blaze in northeast Lincoln Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. Investigators believe the fire began in the basement and spread throughout the home. All 13 people who had been staying at the house at the time were evacuated.

The fire caused at least $100,000 to the home and $75,000 to its contents. Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

The scene of the house is in the video below. Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan.