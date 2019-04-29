A Case of a Fire’s Mistaken Identity

LOOMIS – The Loomis and Bertrand Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning three miles north and a quarter mile west on 738 road. The fire was originally identified as a grass fire by the reporting party. To add to the obstacles, the fire was noticed very late.

Loomis Fire Chief, Orville Samuelson said that by the time his department responded it was far too late.

“When we got there we were expecting a grass fire, “Samuelson said, “instead it was two buildings and they were already burned to the ground. It was an old barn and machine shed.”

Samuelson estimated that the fire started around midnight. He said that the Loomis department didn’t get called until 5:00 a.m. Because they had responded to the grass fire report they didn’t have the right equipment. So, the Bertrand Fire Department was called in for mutual aid. Samuelson said, all told, firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

“As far as we can tell it was probably started by a lightning strike,” Samuelson said. “The owner lost a pickup, a big square-bailer, a fork lift and a four wheeler. No one lives on the property where the fire took place.”