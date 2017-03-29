AAA’s Rose White Receives Top Safety Honors

AAA – The Auto Club Group’s top public affairs official in Nebraska, and KRVN monthly contributor, was honored this week with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Lifesaver’s Public Service Safety Award. The national award, presented this year to 13 individuals and one organization, recognizes their vigorous dedication to achieve the safety of all passengers on American roadways. The awards were presented in Charlotte, North Carolina at the 35th Lifesavers Conference, the largest annual gathering of highway safety professionals in the U.S.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that many people are alive today because of Rose’s dedicated advocacy to make Nebraska roads safer over the past four decades,” said Kevin Bakewell, AAA – The Auto Club Group’s Vice President, Corporate Public Affairs. “Through her passionate advocacy and dedication, Rose epitomizes AAA’s more than 115 year commitment to improving traffic safety.”

The award was presented by NHTSA’s Acting Deputy Administrator Jack Danielson in front of more than 2,500 attendees at the 2017 NHTSA Awards Luncheon which is a highlight of the annual Lifesavers Conference.

