class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
About 200 expected to lose Omaha jobs with closing of TreeHouse Foods | KRVN Radio

About 200 expected to lose Omaha jobs with closing of TreeHouse Foods

BY Associated Press | July 20, 2018
Home News Regional News
About 200 expected to lose Omaha jobs with closing of TreeHouse Foods

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ TreeHouse Foods says about 200 workers will be affected by the closing of its Omaha office.

The company announced this week that it expects to finish the closure by the end of January and move the work to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and company headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois. The closure is part of a business restructuring. The company also said it will provide separation pay and outplacement assistance.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that many of the 200 likely are former ConAgra Foods workers who worked for a ConAgra unit that TreeHouse bought in a deal announced in 2015. ConAgra had bought that unit _ private-label food manufacturer Ralcorp _ in 2013.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments