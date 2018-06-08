Academic group moves toward censuring U of Nebraska-Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb. — A committee of the American Association of University Professors will recommend placing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on its list of censured administrations.

The association’s committee on academic freedom and tenure found credible the conclusions of a report indicating that the university had violated the academic freedom of a graduate student and lecturer who’d confronted a student recruiting for the conservative group Turning Point USA.

University Chancellor Ronnie Green has said he disagrees with the association report.

The censure recommendation will be considered by the association’s general council as well as the delegate assembly scheduled to meet June 16.

A censure brings no sanctions, but officials say it could harm the university’s ability to recruit staffers and students.