Accident on I-80 Near Aurora Claims Life of Oregon Man

AURORA, Neb. – A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Aurora, has claimed the life of a Beaverton, Oregon man.

Friday morning around 7 a.m., The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the scene of a one-vehicle roll-over accident at mile marker 331, one mile west of Aurora.

The driver, 24-year-old Mohamed Madey, was pronounced dead at the scene. It appeared that Madey fell asleep at the wheel, drifted onto the shoulder, and overcorrected forcing the vehicle into the median where it rolled multiple times. Madey was the lone occupant.

It is unclear if Madey was wearing a safety belt. Aurora Fire & Rescue also assisted at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.