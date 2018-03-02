ACLU: Nebraska lawmakers shouldn’t block on social media

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ The ACLU of Nebraska wants public officials to not block critics from their government-affiliated social media accounts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska ACLU sent letters to officials on Thursday encouraging them to correct problems before litigation options are explored. The organization has received complaints regarding U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, the state’s congressional delegation and the

York County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Miller is the Nebraska ACLU’s legal director. She says elected officials who block people from official accounts are violating the First Amendment.

A spokeswoman for Fischer says staff members are reviewing settings on the senator’s social media pages. Stothert says she doesn’t block people for criticizing her on Facebook, but she does hide and ban commenters who violate her Facebook page’s terms of use.