ACT testing around the corner

The Nebraska Department of Education will be making a major assessment transition beginning this spring. On April 19th the ACT will be administered to all high school juniors. The testing window for districts will continue through May 3rd. Nearly all students will take the exam on the opening day.

A quality assessment system helps make the state and communities strong as it promotes college readiness and preparation for the next level. The Nebraska State Board of Education selected ACT to provide the college entrance exam for Nebraska students in the 11th grade. The exam will replace the current Nebraska State Accountability (NeSA) assessment at that grade level.

As rigor and expectations for students increase, scores may initially decrease. This is an outcome of the bar for college readiness being raised. It is expected that student scores will improve as higher standards and more rigorous curricula are incorporated into the daily classroom.

The ACT will provide students with a score that can be used at colleges or universities to contribute to application and admission decisions.