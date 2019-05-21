Active duty military get in free at 2019 Comstock Windmill Festival





Star-studded concert series is June 13-15

The Comstock Windmill Festival will continue a 20-year tradition of honoring all active duty military personnel with free admittance to this year’s Windmill Festival, June 13-15.

History of Comstock Windmill Collection and Festival

Founded in 1999, the Comstock Windmill Festival originated to highlight and support of one the largest standing windmill collections in the world. What started as one windmill head to replace a star on a blank windmill tower in a Christmas display lead to nearly 50. The original goal was a hundred unique windmill heads. From wood blades to steel, from 6 to 20 foot diameter blades, the windmills landscape the sky during the sunset. This hobby led to investment, which led to an addiction, and finally ended up as a non-profit organization whose sole purpose was to preserve the history of windmills.

The windmill was more important than the gun itself in settling the West. Had it not been for windmills, settlers and homesteaders could not have settled far from rivers and streams. At one time there were 700 different manufacturers of windmills, many in Nebraska. Dempster of Beatrice, Hildreth, Fairbury, Eli of Nebraska City, Holdrege were just a few of Nebraska towns that were home to windmill factories.

The concerts that Comstock Windmill Festival is now renowned for started in 1999, with Glenda Lynn performing off a flatbed semi truck trailer. The next year, an up and coming country star, Brad Paisley, showed and came back three consecutive years. Over the course of 20 years, many stars have performed at the festival, such as Kenny Chesney, Alabama, Oakridge Boys, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, Rascal Flats, Blake Shelton, Deirks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Brooks and Dunn, Jason Aldean. Recent performers Dan and Shay said “Comstock is the best venue we have ever been.” Over 25 CMA award winners have graced the the now 60 by 100 foot stage. The entire population of Comstock – 60 people – can stand on that stage.

2019 Comstock Windmill Festival Lineup

The June 13-15 2019 lineup includes Phil Vassar, ACM New Female Artist of Year, Luke Mills, Trent Tomlinson, the Turn Pike Troubadours, and former Voice winner Cassadee Pope. Also performing this year is Kip Moore with his popular song “Bulls & Broken Bow,” and up and comers Jacob Bryant and Nebraska’s own Lucas Hoge will entertain. Extreme Bull Ring will back by popular demand to Comstock.

Food and other vendors and beer tents will be available for visitors to enjoy.

Tickets and information are available online at windmillfestival.com, Facebook or Trotter Whoa & Go locations.