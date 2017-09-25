class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261722 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Actress Octavia Spencer to speak next month at Omaha event

BY Associated Press | September 25, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Octavia Spencer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gifted" at the Pacific Theatres at the Grove on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

OMAHA, Neb. – Octavia Spencer will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Fund of Omaha’s luncheon next month.

The award-winning star of last year’s movie “Hidden Figures,” about the role African-American women played in the success of NASA in the 1960s, will speak Oct. 27 at the annual Lead the Change luncheon at the CenturyLink Center in downtown Omaha.

Spencer’s breakout role in the 2011 film “The Help” won her a Golden Globe, SAG Award and the Academy Award.

The fund will also award $3.5 million in grants during the event to local nonprofit agencies for programs that have a positive impact on Omaha-area women and girls. The expected 1,000 attendees will vote to determine which of those agencies will receive an additional $100,000 through the fund’s Be the Change Grant.

