Actress Rita Moreno to speak next month at Omaha town hall

Omaha, Ne. — Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno is slated to speak in Omaha next month as part of a regular Omaha lecture series.

The actress, singer and dancer currently stars in the Netflix remake of “One Day at a Time.” Her career spans more than 70 years.

Among her notable acting work are supporting roles in the musical films “The King and I” and “West Side Story,” as well as a stint in the 1970s on the children’s television series “The Electric Company.”

She is one of twelve performers to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony.

Her speech is slated for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Omaha.