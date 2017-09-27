Acts Finalized for US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series

One of the industry’s brightest new stars and another legend of the business round out the 2018 US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series. Brett Young will open for Florida-Georgia Line while the Charlie Daniels Band will appear in front of Alabama.

Named as the only Country act on Shazam’s “Emerging Artists of 2017,” Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. “Destined for mass appeal” (Rolling Stone Country), the ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Yearnominee released his self-titled, debut album on BMLG Records earlier this year. The album was recorded in Nashville with producer Dann Huff (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Steven Tyler) and features 11 of the 12 tracks co-written by Brett, including his current single “Like I Loved You” and the No. 1 GOLD-certified debut “Sleep Without You.”

The follow-up single, a Billboard and Mediabase No. 1 hit “In Case You Didn’t Know,” solidified Brett as the first Country artist to hit the PLATINUM-certification sales mark with a song released in 2017. The video was No. 1 on Vevo’s Country Chart for six consecutive weeks and is currently the only Country song on Vevo’s list of Top 10 Videos of 2017. “In Case You Didn’t Know” is currently nominated for a Teen Choice Award forChoice Country Song and was also nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. Brett was also nominated for two Association of Independent Music Publisher (AIMP) Awards for Writer of the Year and Song of the Year for “Sleep Without You.”

From his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists and still a road warrior at age 80, Charlie has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need.

Raised among the longleaf pines of North Carolina, Charlie began his career playing bluegrass music with the Misty Mountain Boys. After moving to Nashville in 1967, he began making a name for himself as a songwriter, session musician and producer. Elvis Presley recorded a tune Charlie co-wrote titled “It Hurts Me,” which was released on the flip side of “Kissin’ Cousins.” He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline and tried his hand at producing on the Youngbloods’ Elephant Mountain and Ride the Wind.

Tickets for the US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series have moved well through the first month or so of sales. Tickets are available at nebraskalanddays.com