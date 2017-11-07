Adams Street Construction in Lexington

LEXINGTON – The City of Lexington will be improving and replacing a drainage culvert on South Adams Street just north of Cattlemen Drive. The project is expected to start November 13, 2017, and be complete by December 22, 2017.

During the construction, South Adams Street will be closed to through traffic at the construction site. Local traffic in the area will not be impacted. South bound traffic on Adams Street will be detoured east on Walnut Street to Plum Creek Parkway (Highway 283). Motorists are advised to avoid using Prospect Road and Adams Street to connect to Highway 21 during this project construction.

The City of Lexington asks for patience and urges everyone to exercise extra caution around the work site and detour routes.