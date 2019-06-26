Additional details released on service for NSP Trooper Jerry Smith

Members of the public seeking to attend the memorial service for Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jerry Smith are being asked arrive well ahead of the service at the WNCC gymnasium Thursday.

Funeral Attendance

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. MDT at the gymnasium on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) in Scottsbluff. Members of the public wishing to attend should park in the parking lot to the west of the gym. Troopers will direct traffic in the parking areas. The public is asked to arrive before 12:00 p.m. so as to not impede the procession.

Entry into the gym will be allowed through Door 8 on the west side of the gym from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Troopers will direct people where to sit once they arrive. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour. Overflow seating will be available at the Harms Center at WNCC after the gym is full.

For those unable to attend the service, a live stream will be made available from KNEB here: https://www.youtube.com/c/KNEBTV/live.

Procession Attendance

Members of the public wishing to view the procession should be in place along the route before 12:15 p.m. and should not park on the route itself.

Troopers will escort Trooper Smith from the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home south on Avenue B, then east on 27th Street, until arriving at WNCC. The procession will conclude on the east side of the WNCC gym, where hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the United States will receive Trooper Smith and salute his service to Nebraska.

Note: It will not be possible for the public to attend both the procession and the funeral service.