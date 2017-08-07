class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252099 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Adidas-Nebraska deal to triple NU’s current contract | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
Courtesy/NU Media Relations. Adidas throwback uniforms.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Board of Regents is set to approve an 11-year deal with athletic apparel giant Adidas that will pay the university nearly $129 million in cash and product.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the deal would triple the university’s current contract with Adidas, with the company paying Nebraska $64 million in cash and providing $64.7 million in athletic apparel and equipment.

If approved by regents next Friday, the new contract would be effective retroactive to July 1 and run through 2028. The agreement would also replace the last year of the current contract, which is set to expire June 30, 2018.

That would mean a bump from $1 million to $3.5 million in cash and from $3.4 million to $5.05 million in product for the 2017-18 athletic year.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
