Adopt-a-Beach program created for Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala

Ogallala, Neb. — Everyone can help keep the beaches and landscapes free of litter at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas through a new Adopt-a-Beach program.

Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area staff created this volunteer program, in part, as a response to public concerns regarding litter in those areas. Game and Parks has taken several steps to combat this issue, including new signage relating to litter prevention, increases in garbage collection points and servicing, as well as partnerships with Keep Keith County Beautiful for the placement of recycle stations throughout the parks.

The goal of Adopt-a-Beach is to encourage participation in the protection of fragile park landscapes so that future generations can continue to enjoy this area. The program was modeled after the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway Program.

Participants can enroll in the program starting June 11 at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center. Beach area assignments will be based on a group’s request and number of participants. Assignments will be made on a first-come basis. Gloves, pickers, buckets, bags and vests can be provided to participants during business hours. A small sign will be placed at each beach entrance to acknowledge the group’s participation after the first year of the program.

For more information, contact the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center at 308-284-8800 or ngpc.lake.mcconaughy@nebraska.gov.