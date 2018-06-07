AG Sessions won’t attend Omaha opioid news conference

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A day after announcing that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions would visit Omaha this week, the Justice Department now says that Sessions will not make the trip to Omaha.

Sessions had been set to appear with law enforcement officials in Omaha on Thursday for an announcement about plans to combat the opioid crisis.

A spokesman for the office of U.S. Attorney for Nebraska said Wednesday that Sessions had a family emergency, keeping him from traveling to Omaha. Officials did not elaborate on the nature of the family emergency.

The news conference will still be held Thursday, with Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly and Robert Patterson, acting director of the Drug Enforcement Administration, attending.