Agri/Eco-Tourism Workshop in Broken Bow this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (February 20, 2017) — Nebraska’s 12th Annual Agri/Eco-Tourism Workshop is scheduled for February 21-23, this Tuesday to Thursday, in Broken Bow at the One Box Convention Center and Kinkaider Brewing Co.

This year’s Workshop theme is “Brewing up Business.” The event will officially kick-off at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kinkaider Brewing Company where a panel discussion will take place along with an evening event. Opening in 2015, Kinkaider is one of the newest hot spots in Broken Bow and where small-batch, handcrafted beer is created using ingredients from right off their farm.

Wednesday and Thursday’s events will be held at the One Box Convention Center, where all types of breakout sessions will take place, giving folks a chance to learn from a variety of industry professionals.

The keynote speaker for the Workshop will be Dean Jacobs. Since 2001 Jacobs, a Nebraska native, has traversed across the globe exploring over 56 countries on a low budget adventure, propelled by a desire to understand the world we share. The adventure traveler’s keynote is titled, 7 Wonders 7 Lessons and will encourage those in attendance to take a journey to challenge your perception of the world. Jacobs prompts audiences to get to the heart of what’s really important to them — to find their own “why.” Armed with insights from lessons learned after leaving a successful corporate career and following his dream, Jacobs challenges the norm and provides a roadmap to effect change, letting go of the familiar to discover what’s possible and moving past fears to reach new heights. Jacobs will also lead breakout sessions on culture and the mastermind concept.

The Beekman Boys, from the Cooking Channel, will also speak at lunch and hold a breakout session on Tips for Building a Successful Business. Beekman 1802 has proven that a farm can be much bigger than its fences. These entrepreneurs will discuss the importance of having a strong web presence, creative marketing, developing partnerships, activities and events.

Wednesday evening, the workshop’s ever popular event, Taste & Feel of Nebraska, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At this event, vendors showcase their quality homemade and homegrown products. Workshop attendees are always eager to sample a variety of Nebraska made food and beverages. The event also offers the perfect venue for networking and visiting with potential partners to cross-market products.

The workshop will wrap up Thursday, with a tour of attractions in the city of Broken Bow, a NETA meeting and the February Nebraska Tourism Commission meeting.

Walk-ins are welcome and can register at the door.

For more details go to http://visitnebraska.com/media/industry/2017-agri-ecotourism-workshop.