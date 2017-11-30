Air Canada to offer Omaha to Toronto flights in spring

OMAHA, Neb. – It won’t be adding “international” to its name, but Omaha’s main commercial airport will offer its first international flight _ to Toronto _ starting this spring.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the daily nonstop flight from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield to Toronto will be operated by Air Canada starting May 1. Air Canada is the first foreign airline to offer regular service to and from Eppley.

The flight will leave Toronto at 2:30 p.m. and land in Omaha at 4 p.m. The return flight will leave Omaha at 4:30 p.m. and land in Toronto at 7:50 p.m. Air Canada will fly the route with a 50-seat, single-class CRJ-200 jet.