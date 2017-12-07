Air Force sergeant jailed for 6 months in sex-with-teen case

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ An Air Force master sergeant accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been given six months in Sarpy County Jail.

Court records say 41-year-old Jason Gibson, of La Vista, was sentenced Wednesday. He also must serve five years of probation. The records say he’d pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say Gibson and a co-defendant, former Omaha youth pastor Klint Bitter, had contacted a third man, 19-year-old DeArch Stubblefield, to set up a meeting with the girl.

The records say Bitter has pleaded not guilty to child sexual assault and is scheduled to go on trial April 16. Stubblefield, a former Bellevue West football player, has pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking and other crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.