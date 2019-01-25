Air Force to use Lincoln Airport during Offutt runway repair

Lincoln, Neb. — Aircraft from Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base will start flying out of Lincoln Airport by the end of the year so the base’s runway can be replaced.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln Airport Authority approved an initial agreement on Thursday that gives the Air Force access to its facilities.

The airport will need to make some adjustments in order to accommodate aircraft from Offutt, which is south of Omaha. Changes include updating a former maintenance hangar to house larger military aircraft and repairs to part of the tarmac.

Airport Executive Director David Haring says the Air Force would fund the improvements.

The runway replacement project is estimated cost as much as $100 million. Construction is expected to take about a year to complete.