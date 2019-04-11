Alan Jackson’s April 13 concert @ Omaha’s CHI Health Center postponed

Saturday’s Show Is Rescheduled for Friday, September 13;

All Tickets Will Be Honored

Country music superstar Alan Jackson’s Saturday, April 13 concert at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE is being postponed; the show will now take place on Friday, September 13. The Country Music Hall of Fame member has been dealing with several days of severe spring allergies that have triggered an upper respiratory infection and does not want to disappoint his fans with anything less than a 100% performance.

Jackson’s show, originally set for last fall, was rescheduled at that time due to a death in the family. Tickets for both the original October 2018 date and the rescheduled April 13 date will be honored at the Friday, September 13 show.