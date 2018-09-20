Alan Jackson’s Sept. 21 concert at Omaha’s CHI HEALTH CENTER postponed

Show to Be Rescheduled; All Tickets Will Be Honored
Omaha, Neb. — In consideration of recent tragic events impacting Alan Jackson and his family, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s
Friday, September 21 concert at the CHI Health Center (formerly the CenturyLink Center) in Omaha, Neb. is being
postponed. The Jackson family has been grieving the loss of Jackson’s son-in-law – husband of his oldest
daughter – who died unexpectedly last week after suffering severe traumatic head injuries in a fall, a month shy
of the couple’s first anniversary.
Management, promoters and the venue are working on rescheduling the show; all tickets will be honored at the
rescheduled date. MECA Omaha and CHI Health Center extend its sympathy and support to Jackson and his family. The Jackson
family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.