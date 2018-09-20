Alan Jackson’s Sept. 21 concert at Omaha’s CHI HEALTH CENTER postponed

Show to Be Rescheduled; All Tickets Will Be Honored

Omaha, Neb. — In consideration of recent tragic events impacting Alan Jackson and his family, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s

Friday, September 21 concert at the CHI Health Center (formerly the CenturyLink Center) in Omaha, Neb. is being

postponed. The Jackson family has been grieving the loss of Jackson’s son-in-law – husband of his oldest

daughter – who died unexpectedly last week after suffering severe traumatic head injuries in a fall, a month shy

of the couple’s first anniversary.

Management, promoters and the venue are working on rescheduling the show; all tickets will be honored at the

rescheduled date. MECA Omaha and CHI Health Center extend its sympathy and support to Jackson and his family. The Jackson

family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.