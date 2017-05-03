The Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Dawson County last Thursday April 27, 2017. Thirteen retail outlets were checked with four of them deemed to be non-compliant after selling alcohol to a minor. They included Nebraska Barn & Grill in Gothenburg, Pizza Hut in Gothenburg, Mac’s Short Stop in Lexington and Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor in Lexington.

According to the State Patrol, law enforcement performs compliance checks to ensure businesses are complying with the state’s alcohol laws and to decrease youth access to alcohol. The compliance checks were conducted thanks in part to a grant from

Region II Human Services.