Alcohol Inspections Conducted in Dawson County

MARCH 4, 2019 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Dawson County during the evening hours of Friday, March 1.

The project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

In total, 15 businesses were inspected. Three businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 20 percent. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

The businesses which failed the inspections were:

Bella Italia – Cozad (checked ID, sold to minor)

El Paraiso – Cozad (checked ID, sold to minor)

Casey’s General Store #2068 – Lexington (checked ID, sold to minor)

The inspections were conducted at liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and bars. Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

NSP and other law enforcement agencies conduct these inspections in an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.